DALLAS (KDAF) — Is your organization wanting to provide Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter (TIWS)? The city of Dallas is hosting a training event at 4 p.m. Tuesday on how you can apply.

The training session will be on Zoom and will feature a presentation and application training on how organizations may apply to become temporary shelters for the homeless population during the upcoming inclement weather. Click here to find the Zoom information.

Officials say the Office of Homeless Solutions will activate TIWS applications from Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 based on the NOAA forecast, in accordance with city code.

You can find more information by clicking here.