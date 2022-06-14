DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to be waste-free? Officials with the City of Dallas are hosting some courses for you.

“Learn from the experts how to reduce your food and other organic waste at your home. These seasonal courses offer something for everyone in Dallas,” officials said.

Once a month until September city officials will be hosting courses teaching skills like:

Vermicomposting – June 14

Foodscaping – July 16

Reducing Kitchen Waste – Aug. 13

Bokashi composting – Sept. 13

If you can’t make it to these classes in person, you can always sign up for virtual classes. Click here to register.