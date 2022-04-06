DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to save the elephants? Try out this tip from the Dallas Zoo.

“You know who needs ivory? Elephants. And only elephants,” Dallas Zoo officials said in a tweet.

Zoo officials say if you see any illegal or suspicious online sales, you should report them to the Coalition To End Wildlife Trafficking Online. By doing so, you can help keep wildlife safe and close the gap in the illegal online wildlife trade.

By clicking here, you can fill out a form to report illegal wildlife products and the coalition will review the listing and take action accordingly.

