DALLAS (KDAF) — The relationship between pet and owner has changed throughout the years. No longer do people just look at their pet like, well, a pet.

Nowadays pets are the new child. Coming home to your furry friend brightens your day and as your new child, you want to spend as much time with your pet as you can.

That’s why BringFido.com made this list of pet-friendly restaurants in Dallas, so you never have to leave your pet at home all alone anymore.

Katy Trail Ice House

Truck Yard

Toulouse

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery

The Ginger Man

Times Ten Cellars

Goodfriend Beer Garden Burger House

Mutts Canine Cantina

Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar

For more results, visit BringFido.com.