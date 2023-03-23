DALLAS (KDAF) — Whatever you’re into, whether it’s the Dallas Aquarium, Reunion Tower, or Bishop Arts District, Dallas is a great city to site see, and other people are beginning to see that too.

Travel advisory site Trips To Discover compiled a list of the top tourist cities in Texas, and guess which one was on there?

Houston is taking the #1 spot, and following behind Houston is Dallas, Texas. Dallas ranked #2 as the most popular city for tourists.

Trips to Discover said, “Using data from the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office. We found the five most visited metropolitan areas in Texas as ranked by the total estimated overseas visitors to each city in 2021. These five cities are responsible for over 80% of overseas tourism to the state.”

According to Trips To Discover, the Lone Star state is hardly a solitary place with its world-class cities each with its own distinct culture and flair, gourmet cultural experiences, authentic ranching cultures, as well as world-class Tex-Mex and BBQ food.

Ranked list: The 5 Most Popular Destinations in Texas 1. Houston 2. Dallas 3. Austin 4. San Antonio 5. Fort Worth

