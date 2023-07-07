McDonald’s Ritmo y Color, is a celebration of urban music, art and Latino culture. With your vote, an exclusive live concert experience featuring Grammy-nominated artist Camilo could be coming to your city!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fast food chain Mcdonald’s is teaming up with the incredibly talented and handsome (if we say so ourselves) Colombian Superstar Camilo to bring one lucky city Ritmo y Color: An Art and Urban Music Experience!

The pop sensation will be performing in two cities and fans have the option to vote out of six cities where they want to see him grace the stage!

Including in Dallas!

Voting will run from June 27 through July 18! And if your voting city wins, you will be awarded up to three tickets! So strike while the iron is hot.