DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is bringing back its popular Companion bass, allowing qualifying customers to bring one person to fly with them free of airline charges.

“We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our Customers, and this offer is a way to remind our Members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal Customers to travel with their special someone.”

Here’s how it works

In order to qualify for the Companion Pass, you must be a Rapid Rewards member and do the following

Act quickly and register for the promotion starting today through Sept. 8, 2022;

Purchase a Southwest revenue flight (one round trip or two one-ways), starting today through, Sept. 8, 2022;

Travel on one of those booked reservations from Sept. 6 through Nov. 17, 2022.

Officials say the Companion Pass allows qualifying customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.

For more information, visit Southwest.com.