DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to be a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys? Now might be your chance!

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are hosting online auditions next month, from May 2-10 with an easy, online application process.

In a tweet, officials with the Cowboys Cheerleaders said, “The DCC will be hosting online auditions! With an easy, online application process, this is the chance of a lifetime to audition from the comfort of your own home!”

When auditions open up, all you have to do is go to dallascowboyscheerleaders.com/auditions/.

Photo courtesy Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders via Twitter