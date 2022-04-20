DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s springtime and there is no better season than now to go have some fun outdoor adventures on the weekend.

If you’re looking to have that perfect spring Saturday, you should try out The Boardwalk at Granite Park, as they have a few fun events planned that you don’t wanna miss.

Brunch and Blooms

Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., whilst having brunch, guests will be able to make their own bouquets. You will be able to choose your own stems, get professional advice on flower pairings and learn how to match bouquets together!

Rockstars of Tomorrow Concert

Do you like going to concerts? Well, this event may just be for you. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. enjoy live local music at the boardwalk. The night begins with Band Core where teenagers will get a chance to perform in front of a live audience and learn all about the music industry. After that, the band Rockstars of Tomorrow will perform. This event is free and open to the public.