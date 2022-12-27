DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing true about the holidays, it’s the perfect time to enjoy sweets and that fruitcake gets a bad wrap.

Tuesday, December 27 is National Fruitcake Day, “National Fruitcake Day is December 27, a day to celebrate every eccentric person you know. Wait! That’s not right. It’s a day for lovers of fruitcake to rejoice in the delights of the world’s most misunderstood fruit.”

So, where are you supposed to go to get the best of this tasty treat with an adverse reputation? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for fruitcakes:

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands

Petit Four Dessert Cafe

Dallas Cakery

Cake Bar – Trinity Groves

Rum Cakes Factory

Argentina Bakery

Tous Les Jours

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Grandma’s Bakery – North Dallas

Nothing Bundt Cakes – North Dallas