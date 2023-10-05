DALLAS (KDAF) — The Star in Frisco is a Dallas Cowboys fans’ playground!

With the Ford Center, Entertainment District, Tostitos Championship Plaza, Omni Hotel and Cowboys Fit, this is the fans’ Jerry World.

“There’s so much on a 91-acre campus,” said Marketing Manager for The Star, Fallon O’Neill. Fans can take a Tour of the World Headquarters at anytime of the year. Here, they can get a behind the scenes look at what a day in the life of a Dallas Cowboy actually looks like. From getting to walk on their practice fields to sitting in the seats where the boys watch film and even getting to see where Jerry Jones makes important decisions.

Did we mention there was a lot going on here? Those day 1 fans might actually recognize many of historic facts around the headquarters. This is home to their Super Bowl trophies, old uniforms and unique items that fans might not expect to see up close.

No need to be sad when football season is over, because there are a list of events that happen during the off-season at Ford Center and in the entertainment district at The Star.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit their website.