DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in the mood for some Japanese or Asian cuisine this weekend, you’re in for a treat because you’re obligated to celebrate a very special worldwide holiday involving an alcoholic beverage.
Saturday, October 1 is World Sake Day and it’s about time we enjoy some traditional Japanese drinks. “The day is also to deepen people’s love for sake and understanding of this beverage. It doesn’t matter if you live in or outside Japan, because the day is for all sake lovers all around the world,” NationalToday said.
So, where do you need to be around Dallas to get the best sake the city has to offer? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to buy it to take home and to drink while out and about in the city:
- Monticello Liquor
- Top Liquor Beer and Wine
- China Place Liquor City
- Hong Kong Market
- Mitsuwa Marketplace
- Corner Stop
- World Market
- H Mart – Carrollton
- Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
- Sigel’s Fine Wines & Great Spirits
Best Sake Bars:
- Tampopo Japanese Cafe
- Musume
- Blue Sushi Sake Grill
- Waya Japanese Izakaya
- Ichigoh Ramen Lounge
- Hibiki Sushi – Deep Ellum
- Uchiba
- Lounge 31
- Ai Sushi Sake Grill
- Sake Hibachi Sushi & Bar