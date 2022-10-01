DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in the mood for some Japanese or Asian cuisine this weekend, you’re in for a treat because you’re obligated to celebrate a very special worldwide holiday involving an alcoholic beverage.

Saturday, October 1 is World Sake Day and it’s about time we enjoy some traditional Japanese drinks. “The day is also to deepen people’s love for sake and understanding of this beverage. It doesn’t matter if you live in or outside Japan, because the day is for all sake lovers all around the world,” NationalToday said.

So, where do you need to be around Dallas to get the best sake the city has to offer? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to buy it to take home and to drink while out and about in the city:

Monticello Liquor

Top Liquor Beer and Wine

China Place Liquor City

Hong Kong Market

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Corner Stop

World Market

H Mart – Carrollton

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Sigel’s Fine Wines & Great Spirits

Best Sake Bars:

Tampopo Japanese Cafe

Musume

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Waya Japanese Izakaya

Ichigoh Ramen Lounge

Hibiki Sushi – Deep Ellum

Uchiba

Lounge 31

Ai Sushi Sake Grill

Sake Hibachi Sushi & Bar