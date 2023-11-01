The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Walmart, along with DFW customers, through Nov. 30, is showing its appreciation of veterans and military families during Veterans Day and beyond by donating up to $3M through Spark Good.

Walmart will match donations 2:1 when customers “Round Up” and donate to any participating veteran service charitable organization, including up to $2M for Operation Homefront, at checkout on Walmart.com or in the app, for up to $3M in total giving.

Nonprofits like Funds for Veterans in Dallas have already signed up for the Round Up program and are eligible for these donations.

Customers can find their favorite charitable organizations to support year-round at walmart.com/sparkgood and find your local veteran’s organization here.