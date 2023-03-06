DALLAS (KDAF)— Seems like Walmart is going to be honestly a one-stop shop for everything.

The well-known brand announced it will be adding 28 Walmart health centers in the United States.

Walmart’s website said it will expand its footprint into Missouri and Arizona and deepened its presence in Texas. The company opened its first center back in 2019.

10 Walmart Health Centers will be placed throughout Dallas in the first quarter of 2024, according to Walmart’s spokesperson.

“With this growth in 2024, we will nearly double our current footprint, offering accessible, convenient and affordable care in two new states and expanding our presence in Texas to help the communities we serve live better, healthier lives said Dr. David Carmouche, SVP, Omnichannel Care. The new facilties will be situated inside Walmart Supercenters, and will provide a complete range or primary care and dental care, behavioral health , labs and X-rays, audiology and Walmart health Virtual services.