DALLAS (KDAF) — Learn about the history of women’s fashion during the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum‘s new exhibit “Walk this Way”.

The exhibit features more than 100 pairs representing over 200 years of women’s history in fashion. The collection will feature works from shoe designer Stuart Weitzman and businesswoman and philanthropist Jane Gershon Weitzman.

The exhibit will be featured for viewing Feb. 9 through July 14. Find your tickets and other exhibits on the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum website.