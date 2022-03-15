DALLAS (KDAF) — Academy Award-winning writer and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s virtual reality installation CARNE y ARENA is now in Dallas until April 18.

The installation is located at the Food & Fiber Pavilion, Fair Park Gate 3 (3809 Grand Avenue Dallas, TX 75210). It is open to the public six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CARNE y ARENA uses virtual reality to allow the viewer to experience a fragment of Central American and Mexican refugees’ personal journeys.

It first premiered at the 70th Festival de Cannes in 2017 as the first VR experience ever chosen as part of the festival’s Official Selection.