DALLAS (KDAF) — What do arts & culture, food & drink, nightlife & entertainment, shopping & services and sports & rec have in common? They’re all categories for the popular Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas Reader’s Poll!

The Dallas Observer says, “Cast your vote for the 2022 BEST OF DALLAS® Reader’s Poll. This is your chance to vote for your favorite Dallas businesses! Make your opinion heard and give your vote to who you think is the Best of Dallas!”

The winners throughout all of these categories will be announced in the Best of Dallas issue that will be published on September 22 and online on the Dallas Observer’s website. Voting is set to close on September 10 at 11:59 p.m. “You can vote 1x per day for all your favorites in multiple categories. Once you’ve selected your favorites, click submit.”

There’s a multitude of categories and sub-categories to pick from like your favorite festivals, movie theaters, tattoo studios, restaurants, breakfast tacos, brunch spots, margaritas, comedy club, bars, music venues, and many, many more.

Click here to cast your votes and find out more information.