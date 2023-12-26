The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Instead of going out or spending New Year’s at home, some prefer to volunteer.

Austin Street Center has two events they are hosting for those who would like to volunteer individually or in a team. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Under 18 volunteers must be accompanied by an adult.

You can also volunteer giving out food with The Stewpot, which is a ministry that specializes in helping the homeless.

Meal Service Volunteer

You will be in charge of bringing meals to clients (provided by Austin Street), meal prepping, setting up food orientation on the serving line and serving drinks to clients from the beverage station. Find more information here.

Grace Presbyterian Church Dinner Service

Volunteers will serve dinner to approximately 432 Austin Street Center clients on Sunday, Dec 31. This is for individual volunteers, click here.

December Breakfast at The Second Chance Café

Volunteer with The Stewpot at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center. They need volunteers to help serve food on each tray, clean up, serve drinks, etc. They have shifts open on Dec. 31.

December Dinner at The Second Chance Café

Rather do a later shift? Volunteer with The Stewpot at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center during dinner. They need volunteers to help serve food on each tray, clean up, serve drinks, etc. They have shifts open on Dec. 31.