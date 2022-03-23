DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter is fast approaching and for parents that means getting pictures of your children with the Easter Bunny.

Galleria Dallas is getting into the holiday spirit this spring. This April, the Easter Bunny will hop its way down to the mall to meet guests and pose for digital pictures.

He will be located in front of the spring blooms wall on weekends. Reservations are encouraged but walkups are welcomed.

Patrons will pay $30 per photo with up to six guests. For more information, click here.