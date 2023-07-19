DALLAS(KDAF)- The Dallas Zoo is excited to announce the start of Dollar Days! For a limited time, you can purchase your tickets online for only $1.

This amazing offer is available on two specific dates: July 13 and August 8. By taking advantage of this special promotion, you can explore the wonders of the Dallas Zoo at an incredibly affordable price.

To participate in Dollar Days, simply visit the Dallas Zoo’s official website and navigate to the ticketing section.

Whether you are a local resident or a visitor to Dallas, this is an excellent opportunity to experience the Dallas Zoo without breaking the bank.

Enjoy the chance to see a wide variety of animals from around the world, including majestic elephants, playful primates, and fascinating reptiles.