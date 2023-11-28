DALLAS (KDAF) — Saint Nick’s Suite Escape, a festive speakeasy, will be open for entry during the 12 days of Christmas.

Guests can expect Santa-approved seasonal sips, Instagramable moments around every cozy corner & more! Reservations for the speakeasy are for 1.5 hours with a $10 non-refundable deposit. A $10 credit will be added to your bill upon entrance into the space.

Saint Nick’s Suite Escape is open with limited reservations from Dec.13 through Dec. 24 and available for three-time slots each night. The experience is for guests 21+.

Tickets will be reserved through Eventbrite at the link here.