The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A house in Haltom City is paying homage to the Texas Rangers and their World Series win with an epic light display.

The display features a videos projected on the garage door, including the final strike thrown by Rangers reliever Josh Sborz, as well as the Rangers logo, flashing blue and red lights, and skeletons wearing Rangers jerseys.

If you want to see it for yourself, the home is located at 4521 Wisdom Way, with the lights running daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the next week.