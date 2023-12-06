The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A dessert shop in Plano is going viral for its holiday themed gingerbread Boba cup.

Hi Sweetie, which offers desserts like rolled ice cream, shaved ice and cartoon drinks, is offering a new, limited time drink that comes in a bottle designed to look like a gingerbread man.

The festive holiday cup is complete with a mini scarf and a red beanie to cover the lid. Stop by to get yours before they’re gone!

Hi Sweetie is located in Plano on Preston Road.