DALLAS (KDAF) — June is National Adopt-A-Cat Month, which promotes cat adoption during the height of “kitten season.”

Landon Wexler got the chance to talk to the Founder and CEO of Tuft and Paw’s Really Great Cat Litter, Jackson Cunningham. The brand has gone viral for its flushable cat litter, and they are now partnering up with Crumbs & Whiskers Kitten & Cat Café in LA for National Adopt-A-Cat Month.

“I’m the founder of Tuft and Paw and we are a cat-first brand. We really designed modern products for cat people and cats. And we’re working with Crumbs & Whiskers here in Melrose and they bring in cats, help people come and visit them and then eventually hopefully adopt those cats,” said Cunningham.

Tuft and Paw’s eco-friendly cat litter dissolves in water and is created from byproducts of soybeans, minimizing waste and providing a cleaner solution. To learn more about the brand and its partnership for National Adopt-A-Cat Month, watch their interview above.