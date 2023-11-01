DALLAS (KDAF) — Ryan Wayne Salon in Colleyville, TX, specializes in all things beauty and highlights the importance of hair health through transforming clients from all walks of life.

Joseph Ryan Hughes and sister, Breeana Nibarger, visited CW33 to share their story.

Every year, Ryan Wayne Salon will team up with a local clinic to host a Diva Convention. Through their experience in the salon, they found that some even those closest to them have battled through Breast Cancer. Now, they host this convention to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The goal at the salon for these two and their team is to enhance everyone’s beauty. Nibarger explained that when clients come in, they like to treat them like it’s their “hair holiday.”

Watch the full story above to see lifestyle reporter, Stephanie Mendez, get hair and makeup done using all Ryan Wayne products!

To learn more about them, their salon and to catch the next Diva Convention, visit them here.