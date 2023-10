DALLAS (KDAF) — VIP Market is responsible for hosting and being a part of many different events in North Texas.

On Oct. 28, they will be hosting a Dia De los Muertos Market that will include many different vendors, music, food and even a parade.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Dallas. For more information on this event, and others click here.