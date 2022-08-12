DALLAS (KDAF) — Vintage is in and out of fashion as the years come and go but nowadays vintage is atop of the fashion world. The older the better they say and that rings truer than true at the DFW Vintage Swap Meet as it celebrates its fifth year on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 13 DFW Vintage Swap Meet will be alive and well at the Dallas Market Hall where people can buy, sell and swap for vintage 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s apparel, sneakers, music, art, memorabilia and more!

Admission is $10 and if you’re feeling frisky, $20 for VIP; children under 12 get in free with adult supervision. Parking will be free at the event.

Here’s what you need to know, “DFW Vintage Swap Meet is a transcendent BUY, SELL, SWAP vintage experience unifying enthusiasts and connoisseurs from all over the world to share their passion for timeless vintage pieces while creating an organic network amongst business savvy entrepreneurs.”