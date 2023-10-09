The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Villa Azur, the French hospitality brand known for its upscale Mediterranean dining experience, has announced the appointment of Vincent Catala as corporate executive chef.

Hailing from the south of France and inheriting a love for gastronomy from his great-grandmother, Catala brings a wealth of expertise as a distinguished chef with over two decades of experience within his homeland and abroad. Catala will be instrumental in shaping Villa Azur’s culinary narrative to ensure that every dish is a work of art, every meal an experience and every visit an unforgettable memory.

“We’re honored to welcome Chef Vincent to our team,” said Jean-Philippe Bernard, co-owner of Villa Azur. “His culinary finesse reflects the rich tapestry of Mediterranean flavors and a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation — he is the natural embodiment of the culinary philosophy and prowess that resonate with the heart of Villa Azur.”

Catala, with dual mastery as a kitchen and pastry chef, is a veteran of some of the most renowned French establishments with Michelin stars ranging from one to three. He will lead Villa Azur’s sustainability initiatives and operations, such as sourcing ingredients from local and sustainable suppliers, reducing environmental footprint and more.

“It is a privilege to embark on this new journey at Villa Azur and be reminded of the profound influence my heritage has had on my passion for food,” said Catala. “Just as the vines of a vineyard draw from their roots to produce the finest grapes, I draw from the rich tastes and colors of Mediterranean cuisine — I would like to invite our guests to experience the diverse flavors of the world on a plate.”

