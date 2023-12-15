DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate the holidays, a themed cocktail might be the perfect toast to the occasion.

Leonard Madison, mixologist at SER Steak + Spirits, and David Swaim, mixologist at Villa Azur, collaborated to create two new holiday themed drinks. From the ingredients to the glassware, these drinks have been specially crafted to represent the flavors and feelings of the holidays.

The first drink, “Sleigh All Day,” includes tart berries, sweet syrup, and a sugared sprig of rosemary to garnish. Designed to be reminiscent of Christmas, this cocktail wraps up the warmth and joy of the holiday in a glass.

Leonard Madison has been bartending in multiple capacities for over 16 years. He used to work for the Dallas Cowboys as one of their private mixologists for the organization and their business partners, but recently left the team to re-open and become the lead mixologist of SER Steak and Spirits.

The second drink, “Spark Up the Sky,” is a new twist on the French 76. Using vodka, champagne, and even edible gold glitter, this cocktail is the perfect way to celebrate the New Year.

David Swaim is passionate about opening new concepts and learning about different cuisines and spirits. Starting in the Dallas nightlife in 2007, he collaborated with Kent Rathbun, Kenny Bowers, and Alberto Lombardi in developing inspiring cocktail menus.

Watch the full segment above to see Leonard and David mix up these drinks.

Both drinks are available at Villa Azur and SER Steak + Spirits through the holidays. Villa Azur is located inside the W Hotel, and SER is located inside the Hilton Anatole.