The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time for a fiesta at a new Vidorra! Beloved at its Dallas and Addison locations, Vidorra will officially open the doors of its highly anticipated location at the popular EpicCentral at 2959 S. State Hwy 161 in Grand Prairie on Monday, Nov. 13.

This beautiful lakeside restaurant offers guests the perfect mix of authentic Mexican dishes with a modern twist. Diners can enjoy Vidorra’s menu of creative margaritas and its famous queso blanco served in a 400-degree molcajete bowl – a fan-favorite experience. Tastebud-tingling entrees include street tacos, Birria tacos and enchiladas that pair perfectly with its premium, top-shelf margarita flight, fruit-infused cocktails and large-format drinks designed for groups to share.

Celebrating culture through authentic dishes, bold cocktails and a buzzing ambiance, Vidorra ‘Cocina de Mexico’ is truly a “Modern Mexican” restaurant. Its name means “the good life,” which is embodied in the heart and soul of the Vidorra dining experience.

Credit: Vidorra

“Vidorra is a Dallas staple, and we’re excited to continue expanding into new markets like Grand Prairie,” said Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh. “As is the case at both of our current restaurants, we know this community will quickly fall in love with Vidorra’s eclectic dishes and cocktails, reinforcing EpicCentral’s fast-growing reputation as a culinary destination.”

It’s always a happening Happy Hour at Vidorra, Mondays to Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring half-off select apps, $4 select beers, $5 select wines and $6 Vidorritas (rocks or frozen). And there’s extra specials on Margarita Mondays, with half-priced margaritas all day, and Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays, which features $8 for a shot of tequila and two street tacos all day.

Vidorra is a part of Milkshake Concepts’ impressive portfolio of influential restaurants, including The Finch, Harper’s, STIRR, and Serious Pizza. This long-awaited opening continues the story of Milkshake Concepts’ rapid growth and expansion across the Dallas area and beyond.