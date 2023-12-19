DALLAS (KDAF) — Youth theater and dance company, Rebel Theatrics spread the holiday cheer with these two Christmas performances.

The company is known for prioritizing emotional and mental health becoming a sanctuary for your thespians aged 13 to 19-years-old. The company is getting ready for their next events next year!

The young artists will be hosting their three-week convention on Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 as well as April 19 through April 21 in Dallas. The company will also be hosting a performing arts retreat in Oklahoma from March 11 through March 16.

For more information on all things rebel theatrics visit their website and social media.

With the holidays coming up watch their Housetop and Jingle Bells performances below:

Credit: Jingle Bells performed by Rebel Holiday

Credit: Housetop performed by Rebel Holiday