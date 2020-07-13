Video from Parker County Rodeo the latest in showing large crowds as coronavirus spreads

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — Last week and over the weekend, the Parker County Rodeo went on as planned despite the rising cases of coronavirus in Texas. One rodeo attendee posted a video to Instagram saying “God Bless Texas! If you can protest you can concert!!” that shows a relatively large crowd of people not keeping socially distant.

The sentiment of the video is in reference to the protests that have drawn large crowds over the last several weeks in response to police killings of African Americans. The scene from the rodeo is one of several recent social media posts showing large gatherings and parties going on at a time when the numbers of coronavirus cases are breaking records across the nation on a daily basis.

Videos surfaced from the July 4th weekend of similar parties and gatherings in Dallas and other cities across the nation. Reportedly some attendees of those events are now reporting COVID-19 positivity.

Whether intentional or purposeful, such gatherings are in opposition to what leaders and medical professionals say the public needs to be doing to slow the spread of coronavirus. Disregard for, or outright refusal to abide by mandates for masks and social distancing has resulted in some tragic outcomes.

A 30-year-old man from Texas recently died from COVID-19 after reportedly claiming the pandemic was a hoax and attending a “COVID” party.