DALLAS (KDAF) — Vets around the nation are warning owners of a sudden mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs.

Infectious disease expert The Vets, Dr. Jane Sykes, shares some expert advice on how to keep your fur baby safe during the holidays.

The good news according to Sykes, there is no clear evidence that there are more respiratory diseases than in previous years or there is a new pathogen circulating.

Canine respiratory illnesses aren’t new. The canine flu, is widespread and frequently causes epidemics in shelters, dog parks and doggie daycare facilities. Here is what you should keep in mind according to Dr. Sykes:

Dog owners should be using the same precautions regardless of the current situation.

Owners of dogs that are known to contact other dogs, especially those that have contact with other dogs indoors, like in dog daycare or boarding environments, should make sure that their dogs are vaccinated annually for the organisms that we have vaccines for adenovirus, distemper, Bordetella, parainfluenza, and H3N2 influenza, as well as other important pathogens that can cause outbreaks of disease, like leptospirosis.

Dogs need to be vaccinated at least a week in advance of any boarding.

If boarding or daycare is necessary, owners should choose daycares or boarding facilities that have good hygiene practices, require vaccination at least one week ahead of boarding, and minimize overcrowding.

If your owners are thinking about purchasing a new dog, such as for Christmas, they should purchase dogs from reputable breeders or from shelters. Any new dog is best kept away from other dogs for 2 weeks after purchase, should they break with respiratory disease.

Potential owners should also choose to obtain new dogs from North America, rather than importing dogs.

If dogs do develop signs of illness, they should be kept away from other dogs for as long as possible while showing signs, definitely no less than 2 weeks.

If an owner suspects contagious respiratory disease because their dog came out of a shelter or boarding environment or had known contact with other dogs that had respiratory disease, they should inform their veterinarian when they call in advance to make the appointment. The veterinary team can then take precautions to prevent transmission.

Appropriate precautions for the veterinary team when evaluating dogs with potentially transmissible respiratory disease is to schedule them last in the day, wash hands, wear disposable gloves, gown, and booties for the exam, then remove them and throw them away after leaving the household and before boarding the mobile vehicle. Disinfect stethoscopes, cell phones, other potential fomites that might have been handled during the visit and keep use of such fomites to a minimum. Also wise to remove clothes and launder before changing to interact with pets in your own home.

Clients should remember that there are lots of other reasons for cough, including serious conditions like fungal infections and cancer, so if their dog does not get better in a few days or is lethargic and not eating, it should be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Diagnosis and treatments should be per ISCAID guidelines for acute respiratory disease in dogs. Click here for more information.