DALLAS (KDAF) — Verizon is partnering with streaming services Netflix and Max to offer its customers savings on a first-of-its-kind streaming bundle.

Starting Dec. 7, ad-supported services from entertainment giants Netflix and Max will be offered together for the first time – only for Verizon’s myPlan customers – for just $10 per month. This new bundle will save customers more than 40 percent each month.

Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix and Max (with ads).

Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, said, “Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

