FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Four Corners Brewing Company is bringing back the savory flavors of fried chicken and pairing it with some great craft beers this weekend.

On Saturday, May 21, the brewery is hosting its Fort Worth Fried Chicken & Craft Beer Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion.

Fort Worth area restaurants will be competing for the crowd’s judgment on which establishment has the best fried chicken in Fort Worth.

Tickets include:

Fried chicken

A signature event beer taster

6 four-ounce tastings of Four Corners Brew Company beers Tastings include: Local Buzz Honey Rye Golden Ale, El Chingon IPA, El Grito Lager, Heart O Texas Red Ale, La Chingona Double IPA and the Mango Fresca



For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.