DALLAS (KDAF) — Atlanta-based vegan burger joint, Slutty Vegan is making its way to the Big D!

Founder Pinky Cole has posted pictures of the new burger spot, on 2707 Main St. in Deep Ellum. All the food at this establishment is vegan from the burgers, to the sandwiches , even the desserts.

Slutty Vegan has been enjoyed by many around the nation, some notable names include Snoop Dog, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry , and even Queen Latifah.

Currently Slutty Vegan has 10 existing locations throughout the nation. The Dallas location is expected to open this summer.

Be on the lookout for some sexy burgers ladies and gentleman. Take a look at the menu to see what to expect this summer!