DALLAS (KDAF) — In Allen, Texas, the M Crowd Restaurant Group will soon support Arnulfo “Trey” Sanchez and his critically acclaimed Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q Grapevine food truck.

The food truck will soon be a stand-alone store located in Allen. Translated as “cowboys,” “Vaqueros” will officially open in the Spring of 2024 in Watters Creek Village.

“Trey’s take on Texas barbeque is unique, one-of-a-kind, and, above all, authentic,” said M Crowd Restaurant Group President and CEO Edgar Guevara. “I am excited to partner with Trey to allow his creations to soon land on even more plates across North Texas.”

Sanchez is equally excited about this new Journey in Allen. “I have had a hand in sharing my family’s Texas style and classic barbeque with the people of Dallas-Fort Worth since 1987,” said Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q founder and pitmaster Arnulfo “Trey” Sanchez. “I am thrilled to join forces with Edgar and believe that this partnership will allow me to take my establishment to the next level and focus on the part of the business that I love most.”

Sanchez will showcase his culinary talent with a menu including frozen margaritas, palomas and beer. The full menu will be classically prepared, traditionally finished smoked meats on display seven days a week for the first time. As with all other M Crowd projects, the design of the space will be tailored to fit the Allen neighborhood.

