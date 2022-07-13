FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Summertime is here and beachgoers are out in full force across the U.S. of A. and that means vacations are top of mind, but not everyone has the money or time to travel too far from home.

If you’re looking for that perfect beach spot that’ll feel like a getaway without actually having to drive hours on end to the beach, believe it or not we found one in North Texas. What’s even better, is that it’s only 15 miles from downtown Fort Worth!

We’re talking about Twin Points Park at Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth! “Take a break from reality and relax, swim, and celebrate at Fort Worth’s premiere daycation spot, only 15 miles from downtown. This beautiful beach is nestled in the southern point of Eagle Mountain Lake and is the perfect place to create your favorite summer memories.”

While the views are great, that’s not all you can expect, be sure to set some time aside from relaxing, because there is loads of fun to be had with your family and friends! “Dream of going beyond the backyard barbecue with beach yoga, fireworks, and more.”

For more information about the 2022 season, swim beach visits, parking permits and more, click here!