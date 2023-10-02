The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — FOMO (Feeling of Missing Out) is real if you didn’t attend the Shake Shack and Favor celebration hosted in Dallas’ Uptown.

The event hosted hundreds of Texans who came out to celebrate the recent partnership with Favor and Shake Shack. The event featured live music, a tour of the trolley as well as different local vendors selling art and other cool items!

“Favor prides itself in being the food delivery service created by Texans for Texans, truly understanding our state’s unique flavors and our communities’ food favorites,” said Zach Nienow, vice president of revenue and strategic partnerships at Favor Delivery. In Favor’s recent report, “How Texans Order In,” burgers and fries make the top three in the list of popular cuisine across the state, so it’s an honor to bring our customers more of what they want, including their favorites from Shake Shack.”

Don’t worry if you didn’t attend last weekend’s event, the party doesn’t stop there.

Customers can forever order Shake Shack’s classics, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and more via the Favor app and website. Shake Shack will continue to offer delivery through the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com in addition to delivery via Favor.

Every Shake Shack order placed on the Favor Delivery app until Oct. 31 will contribute $1 to the Southern Smoke Foundation to celebrate the partnership.