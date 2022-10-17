DALLAS (KDAF) — The grandest holiday of October is coming up at the end of the month with Halloween and usually the next big holiday would be Thanksgiving, but North Texas will be celebrating a holiday in between the two.

That holiday will be the birth of H-E-B’s new store in Plano which is set to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

However, if you’re looking to get a head start, “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance,” the store says.

You’ll be able to find the new location at 6001 Preston Road in Plano; it will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This opening is following the big opening the Texas grocery store chain saw in Frisco back in September.

The store says, “At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.”