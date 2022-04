DALLAS (KDAF) — The University of North Texas (UNT) is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank to bring an initiative to campus this weekend.

On Friday, April 22, there will be a mobile food pantry on campus from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive-through service is free and will be available to anyone in need of food support.

These mobile food pantry events at UNT are usually held once a month on Fridays.