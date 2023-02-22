DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot is going on with the weather in North Texas in the middle of the week as Wednesday will be windy, and stormy and see Elevated Wildfire Danger.

The rain should subside by lunchtime in the region, and as the rain leaves, the Elevated Fire Danger moves in with another windy afternoon.

“Unsettled weather is expected today as an upper level disturbance and a Pacific front bring a chance of showers and storms. The best storm chances will be across the northern rows of counties, which is also where the best chance of strong to severe storms will be.

“A general timing of rain and thunderstorms is located in the top left panel. Windy conditions will return this afternoon behind the front, which will create elevated fire weather conditions west of I- 35. Quiet weather will return his evening as precipitation moves out and winds weaken,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Looking ahead, Friday will prove to be the next chance for stormy weather along with some rain to be seen over the week as the weather center reports unsettled weather expected over the weekend with it improving early next week.

“Except for a brief cool down Friday, mild temperatures are expected this weekend through early next week with highs mainly in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s. The weekend will be cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday night through early Monday morning. A few strong storms will be possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas