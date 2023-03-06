DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas experienced a warm and breezy weekend with Monday looking much like the same with some potential for unsettled weather later in the week with some colder temperatures set to return, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

Warm and breezy was the feel over the region’s weekend to kick off March and Monday will mirror that same sort of weather.

The weather center said on Sunday, “Patchy fog will be possible across portions of Central Texas this morning that will give way to sunny skies. Today will be Warmer and breezy. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected across Western North and Central Texas. Tomorrow will be another warm and breezy day.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Unsettled weather will creep back into North Texas with multiple days with rain chances as Tuesday will set it off with some rain chances late in the day.

NWS Fort Worth explained, “Rain chances arrive late Tuesday and will stick around for a few days associated with an upper level disturbance and a slow moving front. Some strong storms and locally heavy rain are both possible, but widespread severe weather and flooding are not expected. Rain will exit to the east late Thursday night or Friday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

While the warm weather was nice, the region will see some below-normal temps return.

“After a period with an abnormally warm pattern, much below normal temperatures will likely return the second week of March. Early vegetation and crop growth may be vulnerable to freezing temperatures for portions of the area. Stay tuned,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas