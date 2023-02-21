DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday is going to be very warm with well-above-normal temperatures expected throughout North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

This comes before some stormy weather midweek and more potential rain over the weekend.

The weather center said, “Temperatures will soar into the 80s this afternoon, and will be 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday night, into Wednesday, will be windy with a chance of rain and Elevated Wildfire Danger. Tuesday night will see the windy conditions begin followed by a storm system through the area into Wednesday morning.

NWS Fort Worth explains, “This same system will bring a chance of showers and storms Wednesday morning. A few storms may be strong, and a storm or two may become severe. The strong to severe storm potential will be limited to areas mainly along and near the Red River.

“Winds will shift to the west Wednesday afternoon as a front and precipitation move off to the east. Dry and windy weather will produce heightened fire danger along and west of I-35.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday the rain will subside for a sunny day before temps drop again on Friday with some chances for rain each day over the weekend in the DFW area.

“Except for a brief cool down Friday, mild temperatures are expected the second half of the week through early next week with highs mainly in the 70s and lows generally in the 50s. The weekend will be cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday night through Monday morning,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas