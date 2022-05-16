DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be an unseasonably hot week in North Texas as the May heatwave continues according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says, “The week ahead will remain hot as highs continue in the 90s to lower triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks if spending time outdoors and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.”

The center adds that unseasonable heat is expected to continue through next week, as afternoon highs will range from the 90s, reaching into the triple digits. Be sure to take precautions against the Texas heat.

Drink plenty of water even if you aren’t thirsty

Take frequent rest breaks in the shade or inside with air conditioning

Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water for them

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles