DALLAS (KDAF) — Universal Studios announced the new name and logo for the upcoming resort in being built in Frisco.

The kid-focused theme park will be known as Universal Kids Resort. The company broke ground on the new location in November, which will take up 32 acres in North Frisco, making it a quarter of the size of the Universal Orlando Resort.

Credit: Universal Parks and Resorts

The resort will offer immersive themed lands to bring beloved Universal characters and stories to life, tailored for younger audiences. The park will feature lush green landscape and will include big tech components for an interactive experience, instead of focusing on roller coasters and rides.

Credit: Universal Parks and Resorts

Universal said it chose Frisco because “North Texas is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country and it is centrally located – allowing us to reach an entirely new part of the country. The city of Frisco has also had tremendous success attracting businesses to the area and is a great place to raise a family, making it a natural fit for this new concept,” their website said.

For more information, visit the Universal Studios website or Visit Frisco.