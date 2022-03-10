DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, according to a new WalletHub study ranking the states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Here are some of their findings regarding Texas’s recovery:

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 3.15% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 18th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 6.43% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 6th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 73.34% compared to the same week last year. This was the 19th biggest decrease in the U.S.

For the full report, click here.