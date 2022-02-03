DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from WalletHub says that unemployment claims are significantly lower (70.87%) in Texas compared to last year.

As the U.S. makes strides in the fight against COVID-19 with vaccines and boosters, the job market is also seeing a positive trend.

According to the study, in Texas:

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 8.14% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 17th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 23.83% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 7th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 70.87% compared to the same week last year. This was the 21st biggest decrease in the U.S.

To learn more about how other states are recovering, click here.