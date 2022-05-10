DALLAS (KDAF) — The first Kids Night Out at the Frisco RoughRiders is May 22.

Thanks to the generous donations of RoughRiders fans and Whataburger, underserved children in North Texas will be able to experience a Frisco RoughRiders game free of charge.

If you would like to donate to help pay for a child’s Riders ticket, click here. The RoughRiders accept donations from $50 to $1,500.

The next Kid Night out of the season is scheduled for Aug. 28. For more information, visit milb.com/frisco/community/whataburger.