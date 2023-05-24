DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is known for its hustle and bustle, but it also has the great outdoors and scenic park routes that are waiting to be discovered.

A city with plenty of beautiful scenic routes waiting to be uncovered, biking is one of the best ways to explore! Whether you’re looking for a leisure ride or a challenging route, there’s something for everyone in Dallas.

Pedal your way through this list of best biking trails in Dallas:

White Rock Lake Trail | White Rock Lake Park

Multiple parking spaces and a peaceful family atmosphere make this trail a must-see. White Rock Lake trail is a 9.2-mile loop trail, it would take 2h 47m to complete.

2. Katy Trail | Robert E. Lee Park

This trail is 3.0 miles with average bikers taking 57 mins to complete. This trail is good for biking.

3. Santa Fe Trail | Dallas

This trail is about 4.5 miles long on the East side of Dallas. This is generally considered one of the easier routes available in Dallas. It takes an average of 1h 19m to complete.

4. Ridgewood Trail | Ridgewood Park – Glencoe Park

A 2.5-mile trail that’s great for first beginners on biking trails. This route usually takes an average of 46 min to complete.

5. Northaven Trail | Dallas

This is the second longest trail on our list, this trail is 7.9 miles long. It will take 2h 26m to complete this route.

Dallas has a variety of different trails for all different types of skill levels and interests. So grab those helmets and those water bottles and go explore these trails!